How to Watch the Penguins vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Penguins will host the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, January 2, with the Penguins having won three straight, and the Capitals on a four-game losing run.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
You can watch the action on ESPN+ and Hulu to see the Penguins meet the Capitals.
Penguins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Penguins vs Capitals Additional Info
|Penguins vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Penguins vs Capitals Prediction
|Penguins vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Penguins vs Capitals Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Penguins vs. Capitals Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/13/2023
|Capitals
|Penguins
|4-0 PIT
Penguins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Penguins have been one of the stingiest units in NHL action, conceding 92 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank fourth.
- The Penguins' 105 total goals (three per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- In the last 10 games, the Penguins are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jake Guentzel
|35
|16
|24
|40
|18
|12
|21.4%
|Sidney Crosby
|35
|20
|16
|36
|28
|33
|60.6%
|Evgeni Malkin
|35
|14
|17
|31
|36
|31
|51%
|Erik Karlsson
|35
|6
|17
|23
|35
|23
|-
|Kris Letang
|35
|3
|20
|23
|23
|14
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals concede 2.8 goals per game (95 in total), the eighth-fewest in the league.
- With 78 goals (2.3 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Capitals have gone 4-3-3 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 26 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.0 goals-per-game average (20 total) over that stretch.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|34
|7
|14
|21
|20
|12
|0%
|Dylan Strome
|34
|13
|8
|21
|12
|17
|51.7%
|John Carlson
|34
|1
|18
|19
|44
|23
|-
|Tom Wilson
|34
|10
|8
|18
|25
|24
|30.4%
|Aliaksei Protas
|33
|3
|15
|18
|15
|19
|34.5%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.