The Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin and the Washington Capitals' John Carlson are two of the top players to watch when these squads meet on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at PPG Paints Arena.

Penguins vs. Capitals Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Favorite: Penguins (-175)

Penguins (-175) Total: 6

6 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Penguins Players to Watch

Jake Guentzel is one of Pittsburgh's leading contributors with 40 points. He has scored 16 goals and picked up 24 assists this season.

Through 35 games, Sidney Crosby has scored 20 goals and picked up 16 assists.

Malkin has 31 points for Pittsburgh, via 14 goals and 17 assists.

Alex Nedeljkovic (6-2-2) has a 2.5 goals against average and a .921% save percentage (fifth-best in league).

Capitals Players to Watch

Dylan Strome's 13 goals and eight assists in 34 matchups give him 21 points on the season.

Alexander Ovechkin's 21 points this season, including seven goals and 14 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Washington.

This season, Washington's Carlson has 19 points (one goal, 18 assists) this season.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren has a record of 7-3-3 in 15 games this season, conceding 32 goals (2.3 goals against average) with 414 saves and a .928 save percentage, second-best in the league.

Penguins vs. Capitals Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 2.29 31st 6th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.79 10th 5th 33 Shots 28.1 28th 18th 30.9 Shots Allowed 30.9 18th 26th 13.39% Power Play % 11.46% 30th 9th 82.88% Penalty Kill % 82.08% 11th

