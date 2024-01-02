Randolph County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Randolph County, West Virginia, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Randolph County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tygarts Valley High School at Clay-Battelle Middle-High school
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 2
- Location: Blacksville, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.