The Pittsburgh Penguins, Reilly Smith included, will play the Washington Capitals on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Smith against the Capitals, we have lots of info to help.

Reilly Smith vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Smith has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 16:43 on the ice per game.

Smith has scored a goal in a game six times this season over 35 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Smith has a point in 14 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

In 10 of 35 games this year, Smith has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 50% that Smith hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Smith going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Smith Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 95 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-17).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 35 Games 3 20 Points 1 8 Goals 1 12 Assists 0

