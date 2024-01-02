Rickard Rakell and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Looking to wager on Rakell's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Rickard Rakell vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Rakell Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Rakell has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 16:23 on the ice per game.

In two of 23 games this year, Rakell has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Rakell has a point in seven of 23 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Rakell has an assist in six of 23 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Rakell's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Rakell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 36.4%.

Rakell Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 95 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (-17) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 23 Games 4 9 Points 3 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 3

