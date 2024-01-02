Can we anticipate Valtteri Puustinen scoring a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off with the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Valtteri Puustinen score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550

Puustinen stats and insights

Puustinen has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Capitals.

Puustinen has picked up one assist on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 95 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

