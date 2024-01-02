Will Vinnie Hinostroza light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins play the Washington Capitals on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza stats and insights

Hinostroza has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Capitals yet this season.

Hinostroza has zero points on the power play.

Hinostroza averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.7%.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have given up 95 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Hinostroza recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 7:58 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:52 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:00 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 9:30 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:56 Away L 3-1 12/2/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 5:16 Home L 4-3 SO 11/24/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:03 Away L 3-2 11/22/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:48 Home L 1-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 3:49 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:58 Home L 5-2

Penguins vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

