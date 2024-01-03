Cavaliers vs. Wizards: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 3
The Washington Wizards (6-26), on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, play the Cleveland Cavaliers (18-15). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and MNMT.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Wizards matchup in this article.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and MNMT
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-9.5)
|239.5
|-450
|+333
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Cavaliers (-9)
|239.5
|-360
|+290
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers vs Wizards Additional Info
|Cavaliers vs Wizards Injury Report
|Cavaliers vs Wizards Players to Watch
|Cavaliers vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
|Cavaliers vs Wizards Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cavaliers vs. Wizards Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers average 112.3 points per game (24th in the league) while allowing 112.4 per contest (10th in the NBA). They have a -3 scoring differential overall.
- The Wizards put up 116.7 points per game (10th in league) while giving up 126.2 per outing (30th in NBA). They have a -303 scoring differential and have been outscored by 9.5 points per game.
- The teams average 229 points per game combined, 10.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams average 238.6 points per game combined, 0.9 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Cleveland is 17-16-0 ATS this season.
- Washington has compiled a 16-16-0 record against the spread this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Cavaliers Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Donovan Mitchell
|30.5
|-125
|27.9
|Jarrett Allen
|19.5
|-115
|14.4
|Max Strus
|15.5
|-120
|13.8
|Isaac Okoro
|11.5
|-120
|8.8
|Dean Wade
|6.5
|+105
|5.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Jarrett Allen or another Cavaliers player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Cavaliers and Wizards NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+5000
|+2500
|-
|Wizards
|+100000
|+50000
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.