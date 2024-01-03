Isaac Okoro and his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates will hit the court versus the Washington Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

In a 124-121 loss to the Raptors (his most recent action) Okoro posted 16 points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Okoro's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.8 11.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.4 Assists -- 2.1 3.1 PRA -- 14.2 18.3 PR -- 12.1 15.2 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.3



Isaac Okoro Insights vs. the Wizards

Okoro has taken 6.3 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 5.2% and 5.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 5.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.9 per game.

Okoro's opponents, the Wizards, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 105.5 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 22nd in possessions per game with 100.9.

Allowing 126.2 points per contest, the Wizards are the worst squad in the league on defense.

Giving up 49.7 rebounds per game, the Wizards are the worst team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Wizards have allowed 30.3 per contest, worst in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards have allowed 13.1 makes per game, 16th in the NBA.

Isaac Okoro vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 26 4 4 1 0 1 1 2/6/2023 26 12 2 3 2 0 0 10/23/2022 20 2 2 0 0 0 1

