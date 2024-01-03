How to Watch Marshall vs. UL Monroe on TV or Live Stream - January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) will try to halt a four-game losing skid when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Marshall vs. UL Monroe Game Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marshall Stats Insights
- This season, the Thundering Herd have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% higher than the 40.8% of shots the Warhawks' opponents have made.
- Marshall has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Thundering Herd are the 31st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Warhawks sit at 73rd.
- The Thundering Herd score 76.4 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 72.7 the Warhawks allow.
- Marshall is 5-3 when scoring more than 72.7 points.
Marshall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Marshall fared better at home last year, putting up 84.5 points per game, compared to 79.4 per game in away games.
- The Thundering Herd surrendered 69.4 points per game last year at home, which was 4.2 fewer points than they allowed away from home (73.6).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Marshall fared worse at home last season, making 8.2 treys per game with a 32.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 per game with a 34.6% percentage when playing on the road.
Marshall Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Bluefield Col.
|W 103-70
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/21/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 78-69
|Cam Henderson Center
|12/30/2023
|Louisiana
|W 75-61
|Cam Henderson Center
|1/3/2024
|@ UL Monroe
|-
|Fant-Ewing Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas State
|-
|Strahan Arena
|1/10/2024
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Cam Henderson Center
