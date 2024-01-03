The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) hope to continue a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Marshall vs. UL Monroe matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Marshall vs. UL Monroe Game Info

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. UL Monroe Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Marshall Moneyline UL Monroe Moneyline

Marshall vs. UL Monroe Betting Trends

Marshall is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

A total of three out of the Thundering Herd's 13 games this season have gone over the point total.

UL Monroe has compiled a 4-5-0 record against the spread this year.

Warhawks games have hit the over four out of nine times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.