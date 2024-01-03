The UL Monroe Warhawks (4-7, 0-1 Sun Belt) host the Marshall Thundering Herd (6-8, 1-0 Sun Belt) after winning three home games in a row. The Thundering Herd are favored by 4.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The over/under in the matchup is 145.5.

Marshall vs. UL Monroe Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under Marshall -4.5 145.5

Marshall Betting Records & Stats

Marshall's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 145.5 points seven times.

Marshall has an average total of 153.7 in its contests this year, 8.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Thundering Herd are 5-7-0 against the spread this season.

UL Monroe's .444 ATS win percentage (4-5-0 ATS record) is higher than Marshall's .417 mark (5-7-0 ATS record) in 2023-24.

Marshall vs. UL Monroe Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Marshall 7 58.3% 76.4 146.1 77.3 150 155.6 UL Monroe 1 11.1% 69.7 146.1 72.7 150 138.5

Additional Marshall Insights & Trends

Marshall covered 10 times in 19 chances against the spread in conference action last season.

The Thundering Herd average only 3.7 more points per game (76.4) than the Warhawks give up (72.7).

Marshall has a 4-2 record against the spread and a 5-3 record overall when scoring more than 72.7 points.

Marshall vs. UL Monroe Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Marshall 5-7-0 1-1 4-8-0 UL Monroe 4-5-0 3-3 4-5-0

Marshall vs. UL Monroe Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Marshall UL Monroe 15-2 Home Record 7-8 9-5 Away Record 4-10 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 8-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 84.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.3 79.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-5-0 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

