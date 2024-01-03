Wednesday's game that pits the No. 25 Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) versus the Seton Hall Pirates (8-5, 1-1 Big East) at Amica Mutual Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Providence, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on January 3.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Providence vs. Seton Hall Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Providence vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 74, Seton Hall 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Providence vs. Seton Hall

Computer Predicted Spread: Providence (-6.1)

Providence (-6.1) Computer Predicted Total: 141.0

Providence has compiled an 8-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Seton Hall is 4-8-1. The Friars have a 3-10-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Pirates have a record of 5-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 contests, Providence has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Seton Hall has gone 2-7-1 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its last 10 matches.

Other College Basketball Predictions

Providence Performance Insights

The Friars are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game with a +147 scoring differential overall. They put up 75.2 points per game (182nd in college basketball) and allow 63.9 per outing (34th in college basketball).

Providence prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 4.5 boards. It is pulling down 38.7 rebounds per game (94th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.2 per contest.

Providence knocks down 2.8 more threes per game than the opposition, 8.3 (99th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.5.

The Friars rank 178th in college basketball with 95.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and 23rd in college basketball defensively with 80.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Providence has lost the turnover battle by 1.2 turnovers per game, committing 13.2 (292nd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.0 (187th in college basketball).

Seton Hall Performance Insights

The Pirates outscore opponents by 4.9 points per game (posting 73.9 points per game, 208th in college basketball, and conceding 69.0 per contest, 126th in college basketball) and have a +64 scoring differential.

The 37.8 rebounds per game Seton Hall accumulates rank 131st in college basketball, 5.1 more than the 32.7 its opponents record.

Seton Hall hits 5.2 three-pointers per game (338th in college basketball) while shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc (321st in college basketball). It is making 3.0 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.2 per game at 35.0%.

Seton Hall and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Pirates commit 11.5 per game (158th in college basketball) and force 12.3 (168th in college basketball).

