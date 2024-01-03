How to Watch the West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 3
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (12-0) hope to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-4) on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
West Virginia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
How to Watch Other Big 12 Games
West Virginia vs. Cincinnati Scoring Comparison
- The Bearcats' 65.3 points per game are 11.5 more points than the 53.8 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.
- Cincinnati is 8-2 when it scores more than 53.8 points.
- West Virginia is 11-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.3 points.
- The Mountaineers put up 22.1 more points per game (82.9) than the Bearcats allow (60.8).
- West Virginia is 11-0 when scoring more than 60.8 points.
- Cincinnati has an 8-4 record when allowing fewer than 82.9 points.
- The Mountaineers are making 48.5% of their shots from the field, 10.3% higher than the Bearcats allow to opponents (38.2%).
- The Bearcats make 36.6% of their shots from the field, 2.1% lower than the Mountaineers' defensive field-goal percentage.
West Virginia Leaders
- JJ Quinerly: 18.9 PTS, 3.3 STL, 49.1 FG%, 38 3PT% (19-for-50)
- Jordan Harrison: 14.3 PTS, 5.9 AST, 2.8 STL, 54 FG%, 39.5 3PT% (17-for-43)
- Lauren Fields: 10.3 PTS, 2.6 STL, 39.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (26-for-78)
- Kyah Watson: 7.7 PTS, 2.1 STL, 55.2 FG%, 40 3PT% (6-for-15)
- Tavy Diggs: 6.3 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 53.8 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
West Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|Wright State
|W 77-72
|WVU Coliseum
|12/21/2023
|Niagara
|W 103-52
|WVU Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|@ Kansas
|W 85-60
|Allen Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|Cincinnati
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|Texas
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|1/10/2024
|@ Iowa State
|-
|James H. Hilton Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.