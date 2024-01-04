The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Alexandre Texier light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

Texier has scored in six of 37 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted four shots in two games versus the Flyers this season, and has scored one goal.

Texier has picked up one assist on the power play.

Texier's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Texier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:16 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 16:39 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:57 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:47 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:19 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 14:33 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 11:13 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

