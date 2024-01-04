The Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-5) are home favorites (-190 moneyline odds to win) against the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-19-8, +155 moneyline odds). The contest on Thursday starts at 7:00 PM ET from Wells Fargo Center on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Columbus has played 22 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Flyers have been victorious in five of their eight games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (62.5%).

The Blue Jackets have claimed an upset victory in 11, or 31.4%, of the 35 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Philadelphia has had moneyline odds set at -190 or shorter in only one game this season, and lost.

Columbus has won seven of its 21 games when it is the underdog by +155 or longer on the moneyline.

Blue Jackets Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 6-4 4-5-1 6.1 2.70 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 2.70 2.80 2 5.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 6-4 5-4-1 6.8 3.50 4.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 3.50 4.00 4 18.2% Record as ML Favorite 2-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-7 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

