Travis Sanheim and Adam Fantilli will be two of the best players to watch when the Philadelphia Flyers meet the Columbus Blue Jackets at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Information

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Zachary Werenski is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 25 points (0.7 per game), as he has totaled one goal and 24 assists in 34 games (playing 24:04 per game).

Columbus' Johnny Gaudreau has posted 25 total points (0.6 per game), with seven goals and 18 assists.

This season, Fantilli has 11 goals and 12 assists for Philadelphia.

In the crease, Spencer Martin's record stands at 3-8-1 on the season, allowing 43 goals (3.6 goals against average) and collecting 334 saves with an .886% save percentage (61st in the league).

Flyers Players to Watch

Travis Konecny has been vital to Philadelphia this season, collecting 34 points in 37 games.

Through 37 games, Joel Farabee has scored 12 goals and picked up 15 assists.

Sanheim has scored four goals and added 21 assists in 36 games for Philadelphia.

Samuel Ersson's record is 9-5-2. He has conceded 40 goals (2.5 goals against average) and recorded 369 saves with a .902% save percentage (37th in league).

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 24th 2.92 Goals Scored 3.08 16th 8th 2.78 Goals Allowed 3.67 30th 6th 32.6 Shots 29.2 25th 6th 28.9 Shots Allowed 34.2 30th 32nd 10.17% Power Play % 15.24% 25th 3rd 85.34% Penalty Kill % 80.56% 14th

