The Philadelphia Flyers (19-13-5, riding a three-game losing streak) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-19-8) at Wells Fargo Center. The contest on Thursday, January 4 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flyers (-190) Blue Jackets (+155) 6 Flyers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog 35 times, and won 11, or 31.4%, of those games.

Columbus is 7-14 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Blue Jackets.

Columbus' games this season have had more than 6 goals 26 of 38 times.

Blue Jackets vs Flyers Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Rankings

Flyers Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 108 (23rd) Goals 120 (13th) 103 (8th) Goals Allowed 143 (31st) 12 (31st) Power Play Goals 16 (25th) 17 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (11th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

Over its most recent 10-game stretch, Columbus went 6-4-0 versus the spread and 3-4-3 straight up.

In its past 10 contests, Columbus has hit the over five times.

The Blue Jackets have averaged a total of 6.8 combined goals in their last 10 games, 0.8 greater than this game's over/under of 6.

Over their last 10 games, the Blue Jackets and their opponents are scoring 1.4 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.2 goals.

The Blue Jackets have the NHL's 13th-ranked scoring offense (120 total goals, 3.1 per game).

The Blue Jackets have allowed 3.7 goals per game, 143 total, which ranks 31st among league teams.

Their 29th-ranked goal differential is -23.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.