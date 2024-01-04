Player prop bet odds for Travis Konecny and others are available when the Philadelphia Flyers host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Wells Fargo Center on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Johnny Gaudreau Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

Johnny Gaudreau has posted 25 total points (0.6 per game) this campaign. He has seven goals and 18 assists.

Gaudreau Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Jan. 2 0 0 0 1 at Sabres Dec. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 29 1 2 3 2 at Devils Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 23 0 1 1 4

Adam Fantilli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +260, Under Odds: -385)

Adam Fantilli has posted 11 goals on the season, adding 12 assists.

Fantilli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Bruins Jan. 2 0 0 0 5 at Sabres Dec. 30 1 0 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 29 1 0 1 2 at Devils Dec. 27 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 23 0 1 1 1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

One of Philadelphia's top offensive players this season is Konecny, who has 34 points (18 goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 18:55 per game.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Jan. 2 1 1 2 5 at Flames Dec. 31 0 2 2 3 at Kraken Dec. 29 1 0 1 1 at Canucks Dec. 28 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Dec. 22 0 1 1 4

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Joel Farabee Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Joel Farabee is another of Philadelphia's top contributors through 37 games, with 12 goals and 15 assists.

Farabee Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Jan. 2 0 2 2 3 at Flames Dec. 31 0 1 1 1 at Kraken Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 at Canucks Dec. 28 1 1 2 1 at Red Wings Dec. 22 0 2 2 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.