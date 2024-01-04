The Boston Bruins (23-7-6) will aim to continue a four-game win streak when they square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4) at home on Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

The Penguins are 7-2-1 in the last 10 contests, putting up 33 total goals (nine power-play goals on 41 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 22.0%). They have conceded 28 goals to their opponents.

As hockey action continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which team we predict will pick up the victory in Thursday's game.

Penguins vs. Bruins Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest calls for a final score of Bruins 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-160)

Bruins (-160) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Penguins (+1.5)

Penguins vs Bruins Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

The Penguins have a record of 18-14-4 this season and are 3-4-7 in overtime matchups.

Pittsburgh has earned nine points (3-4-3) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

Across the five games this season the Penguins ended with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Pittsburgh has earned three points (1-6-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Penguins have scored more than two goals 21 times, earning 34 points from those matchups (16-3-2).

This season, Pittsburgh has recorded a single power-play goal in four games and picked up five points with a record of 2-1-1.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Pittsburgh has posted a record of 11-8-2 (24 points).

The Penguins' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Penguins went 6-6-2 in those contests (14 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Penguins AVG Penguins Rank 15th 3.22 Goals Scored 3 20th 4th 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.67 6th 17th 30.5 Shots 33.1 5th 24th 31.9 Shots Allowed 30.6 18th 4th 27.52% Power Play % 13.91% 26th 2nd 85.93% Penalty Kill % 82.3% 10th

Penguins vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

