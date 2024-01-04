When the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Bryan Rust light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Rust stats and insights

In eight of 23 games this season, Rust has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

Rust has zero points on the power play.

Rust's shooting percentage is 13.9%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Rust recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:47 Home L 4-3 12/6/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:03 Away L 3-1 12/4/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 19:34 Away L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 23:49 Home L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:44 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 1 1 0 19:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:59 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 2 2 0 19:15 Home L 5-2 11/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:49 Away W 5-3

Penguins vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

