The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Bryan Rust, take the ice Thursday against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Rust? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Bryan Rust vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Rust Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Rust has a plus-minus of +12, while averaging 14:54 on the ice per game.

Rust has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 23 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 14 of 23 games this year, Rust has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Rust has an assist in seven of 23 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Rust has an implied probability of 50% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rust has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rust Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 23 Games 3 20 Points 4 10 Goals 3 10 Assists 1

