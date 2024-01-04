Caroline Dolehide, off a loss in the round of 64 of the WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024 (to Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova) in her previous tournament, will begin the Hobart International in Hobart, Australia versus Mayar Sherif in the round of 32. Dolehide currently has +2500 odds to be crowned champion at Domain Tennis Centre.

Find all the latest odds for the 2024 Hobart International and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dolehide at the 2024 Hobart International

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: January 5-13

January 5-13 Venue: Domain Tennis Centre

Domain Tennis Centre Location: Hobart, Australia

Hobart, Australia Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Dolehide's Next Match

Dolehide will get started at the Hobart International by matching up with Sherif in the round of 32 on Monday, January 8 (at 7:00 PM ET).

Dolehide is currently listed at -210 to win her next contest against Sherif. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Dolehide? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Dolehide Stats

In her last tournament, the WTA Brisbane, Australia Women Singles 2024, Dolehide was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 72-ranked Schmiedlova, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6.

Through 13 tournaments over the past year, Dolehide has yet to win a title, and her overall record is 12-13.

Dolehide is 10-8 on hard courts over the past year.

Through 25 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Dolehide has played 22.3 games per match. She won 50.4% of them.

Dolehide, in 18 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 22.0 games per match and won 52.8% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Dolehide has been victorious in 31.7% of her return games and 69.5% of her service games.

Dolehide has won 32.1% of her return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, she has been victorious in 73.6% of her service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.