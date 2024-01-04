On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Chad Ruhwedel going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +3200 (Bet $10 to win $320.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ruhwedel stats and insights

Ruhwedel is yet to score through 22 games this season.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Ruhwedel has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Ruhwedel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 11:18 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:04 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:38 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:23 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:17 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:02 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:57 Home W 4-3 11/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:46 Home W 3-0 11/18/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:43 Away L 4-2 11/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:16 Home L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.