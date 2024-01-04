Will Chad Ruhwedel Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 4?
On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins go head to head against the Boston Bruins. Is Chad Ruhwedel going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Chad Ruhwedel score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +3200 (Bet $10 to win $320.00 if he scores a goal)
Ruhwedel stats and insights
- Ruhwedel is yet to score through 22 games this season.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Ruhwedel has no points on the power play.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Ruhwedel recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|11:18
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:04
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|13:38
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:23
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:17
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/16/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|L 5-2
Penguins vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
