Will David Jiricek Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 4?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is David Jiricek a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will David Jiricek score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Jiricek stats and insights
- In one of 33 games this season, Jiricek scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Jiricek has zero points on the power play.
- Jiricek averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 3.6%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Jiricek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:29
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:04
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|12/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|13:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/23/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:31
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|14:01
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/14/2023
|Maple Leafs
|2
|0
|2
|15:43
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/8/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:04
|Home
|W 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
