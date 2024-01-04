In the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Dmitri Voronkov to score a goal for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Dmitri Voronkov score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Voronkov stats and insights

In seven of 33 games this season, Voronkov has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, Voronkov has accumulated one goal and one assist.

Voronkov's shooting percentage is 15.9%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Voronkov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Bruins 1 0 1 11:52 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:24 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 13:10 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:42 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 16:34 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:37 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:42 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:12 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:45 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

