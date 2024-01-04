When the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Erik Karlsson light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550

Karlsson stats and insights

Karlsson has scored in five of 36 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

He has two goals on the power play, and also five assists.

Karlsson averages 2.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Karlsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 27:01 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 25:04 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:38 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 23:17 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 26:37 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 1 0 1 26:10 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 26:06 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 27:22 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 23:21 Home W 4-2

Penguins vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

