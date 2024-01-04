The Pittsburgh Penguins, with Erik Karlsson, are in action Thursday versus the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Karlsson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Erik Karlsson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Karlsson has a plus-minus of +13, while averaging 24:34 on the ice per game.

Karlsson has scored a goal in five of 36 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 16 of 36 games this year, Karlsson has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

In 14 of 36 games this season, Karlsson has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Karlsson hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 2 24 Points 0 6 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

