In the upcoming tilt against the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Evgeni Malkin to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Evgeni Malkin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Malkin stats and insights

In 12 of 36 games this season, Malkin has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.

On the power play, Malkin has accumulated three goals and seven assists.

Malkin's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Malkin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Capitals 1 0 1 22:02 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 20:12 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 2 1 1 17:06 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 2 2 0 17:48 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 1 0 1 17:52 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 2 1 1 16:42 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 19:33 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 19:48 Home W 4-2

Penguins vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

