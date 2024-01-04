The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Evgeni Malkin, are in action Thursday versus the Boston Bruins at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Malkin in the Penguins-Bruins game? Use our stats and information below.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

Malkin's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:01 per game on the ice, is 0.

Malkin has scored a goal in a game 12 times this year over 36 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Malkin has a point in 22 of 36 games this year, with multiple points in eight of them.

In 16 of 36 games this year, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Malkin has an implied probability of 61.7% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Malkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 3 32 Points 2 14 Goals 1 18 Assists 1

