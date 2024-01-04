The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jack Roslovic score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Roslovic stats and insights

  • In two of 17 games this season, Roslovic has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken zero shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
  • Roslovic has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Roslovic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 16:02 Home L 4-1
12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:02 Away L 3-2 OT
12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 6-5 OT
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:56 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:32 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 20:29 Away L 5-4 OT
11/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:43 Away L 2-1
11/2/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:24 Home W 4-2
10/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 20:17 Away L 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

