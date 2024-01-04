Will Jack Roslovic Score a Goal Against the Flyers on January 4?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Jack Roslovic score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jack Roslovic score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)
Roslovic stats and insights
- In two of 17 games this season, Roslovic has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has taken zero shots in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.
- Roslovic has picked up two assists on the power play.
- He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 6.1% of them.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Roslovic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:02
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/29/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Home
|W 6-5 OT
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:32
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|20:29
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:43
|Away
|L 2-1
|11/2/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:24
|Home
|W 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|20:17
|Away
|L 5-3
Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
