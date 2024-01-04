When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jacob Christiansen find the back of the net? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jacob Christiansen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Christiansen 2022-23 stats and insights

Christiansen did not score in 24 games last season.

He attempted three shots in three games against the Flyers last season, but did not score.

Christiansen picked up one assist on the power play.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, conceding 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in NHL play.

The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. They averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

