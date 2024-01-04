When the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jake Bean find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Jake Bean score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bean stats and insights

Bean has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Flyers this season, he has attempted three shots and scored one goal.

Bean has no points on the power play.

He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 103 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Bean recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 19:50 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:57 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 22:06 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:00 Away L 4-3 OT 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:18 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:50 Away W 9-4 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 12:35 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:20 Home L 5-2 12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:00 Home W 5-2 12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:41 Away L 7-3

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

