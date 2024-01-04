Jake Guentzel will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins meet on Thursday at TD Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Guentzel available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jake Guentzel vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +180)

1.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Guentzel Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Guentzel has averaged 20:48 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +10.

In Guentzel's 36 games played this season he's scored in 13 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 28 of 36 games this year, Guentzel has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Guentzel has an assist in 21 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Guentzel goes over his points over/under is 35.7%, based on the odds.

Guentzel has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Guentzel Stats vs. the Bruins

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's +24 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 3 42 Points 2 17 Goals 1 25 Assists 1

