Will Jeff Carter light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Boston Bruins on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Jeff Carter score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Carter stats and insights

In three of 30 games this season, Carter has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Carter averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Carter recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 10:19 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:46 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:23 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:22 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:37 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:25 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:31 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:53 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 2 2 0 13:53 Home W 4-2

Penguins vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

