In the upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Johnny Gaudreau to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Johnny Gaudreau score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

In seven of 39 games this season, Gaudreau has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in two games (four shots).

Gaudreau has picked up one goal and eight assists on the power play.

He takes two shots per game, and converts 8.9% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:34 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 16:13 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:45 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:04 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:05 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 3 1 2 14:22 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 20:55 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 15:30 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

