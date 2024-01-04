Kent Johnson will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Philadelphia Flyers play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4, 2024. If you're considering a bet on Johnson against the Flyers, we have plenty of info to help.

Kent Johnson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +320)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Johnson has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 12:25 on the ice per game.

Johnson has netted a goal in a game five times this year in 23 games played, including multiple goals once.

Johnson has a point in nine of 23 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Johnson has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

Johnson's implied probability to go over his point total is 39.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 23.8%.

Johnson Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 23 Games 5 13 Points 2 6 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

