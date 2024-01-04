The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

Marchenko has scored in 11 of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted six shots in two games against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

He has scored five goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Marchenko's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 103 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Bruins 0 0 0 13:41 Home L 4-1 12/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 15:29 Away L 3-2 OT 12/29/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:01 Home W 6-5 OT 12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 16:10 Away L 4-3 OT 12/23/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:30 Home L 4-1 12/21/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:22 Home L 3-2 OT 12/19/2023 Sabres 3 3 0 15:20 Away W 9-4 12/16/2023 Devils 1 1 0 20:52 Home L 6-3 12/14/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:18 Away W 6-5 OT 12/10/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:05 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

