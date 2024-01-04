Kirill Marchenko will be among those in action Thursday when his Columbus Blue Jackets meet the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. There are prop bets for Marchenko available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH

0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +325)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 37 games this season, Marchenko has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 15:44 on the ice per game.

In 11 of 37 games this season, Marchenko has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Marchenko has a point in 16 games this year (out of 37), including multiple points four times.

Marchenko has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 37 games played, including multiple assists once.

Marchenko has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Marchenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 23.5%.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +5 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 37 Games 4 21 Points 3 13 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

