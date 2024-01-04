The Pittsburgh Penguins, Kris Letang included, will face the Boston Bruins on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Letang available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Kris Letang vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Letang Season Stats Insights

Letang's plus-minus this season, in 24:42 per game on the ice, is +11.

Letang has a goal in three games this year through 36 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Letang has a point in 15 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Letang has an assist in 13 of 36 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Letang has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Letang going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 37.7%.

Letang Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 36 Games 3 23 Points 0 3 Goals 0 20 Assists 0

