The South Alabama Jaguars (7-6) will attempt to continue a three-game road winning stretch at the Marshall Thundering Herd (7-5) on Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 6:00 PM ET.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall vs. South Alabama Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars average 10.6 fewer points per game (62.8) than the Thundering Herd give up to opponents (73.4).

When it scores more than 73.4 points, South Alabama is 4-0.

Marshall has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.8 points.

The Thundering Herd record 85.3 points per game, 22.1 more points than the 63.2 the Jaguars allow.

Marshall is 7-4 when scoring more than 63.2 points.

When South Alabama allows fewer than 85.3 points, it is 7-6.

The Thundering Herd are making 41.7% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Jaguars allow to opponents (35.3%).

The Jaguars' 38.2 shooting percentage is 7.5 lower than the Thundering Herd have conceded.

Marshall Leaders

Abby Beeman: 17.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78)

17.3 PTS, 5.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 47.8 FG%, 39.7 3PT% (31-for-78) Breanna Campbell: 14.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28)

14.6 PTS, 2.5 STL, 50.5 FG%, 50 3PT% (14-for-28) Aislynn Hayes: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.8 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48) Mahogany Matthews: 9.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.7 BLK, 44 FG% Roshala Scott: 21 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

