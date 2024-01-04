Should you bet on Mathieu Olivier to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Olivier stats and insights

  • Olivier has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
  • Olivier has zero points on the power play.
  • Olivier's shooting percentage is 5.0%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 103 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Olivier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:51 Away L 4-3 OT
12/16/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:21 Home L 6-3
12/8/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:59 Home W 5-2
12/7/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 7-3
12/5/2023 Kings 1 1 0 11:07 Home L 4-3 OT
12/3/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 10:23 Away L 3-1
12/1/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 4-2
11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 7:52 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:32 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 8:45 Away L 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.