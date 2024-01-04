Mercer County, WV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 4
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball matchups in Mercer County, West Virginia today? We have the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mercer County, West Virginia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenbrier East High School at Pikeview High School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on January 4
- Location: Beckley, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.