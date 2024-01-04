In the upcoming matchup versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Noel Acciari to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Acciari stats and insights

In three of 29 games this season, Acciari has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Acciari has zero points on the power play.

Acciari averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Acciari recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 12:09 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 12:43 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:48 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:11 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:45 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3 11/30/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:35 Away W 4-2 11/28/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 3-2 OT 11/25/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 16:47 Home W 3-2

Penguins vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

