Will Noel Acciari Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 4?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Boston Bruins, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Noel Acciari to find the back of the net for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Noel Acciari score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)
Acciari stats and insights
- In three of 29 games this season, Acciari has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Acciari has zero points on the power play.
- Acciari averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), the third-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Acciari recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/2/2024
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Home
|L 4-3
|12/31/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|12:43
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/30/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|14:48
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/27/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:40
|Away
|W 7-0
|12/23/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|12:11
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:45
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|12/18/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/30/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/28/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|11:05
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/25/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|16:47
|Home
|W 3-2
Penguins vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
