The Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, January 4, with the Bruins having won four straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Check out the Bruins-Penguins game on ESPN.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs Bruins Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 96 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.

The Penguins' 108 goals on the season (three per game) rank them 23rd in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Penguins have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have allowed 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.3 goals-per-game average (33 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 36 17 25 42 18 12 21.4% Sidney Crosby 36 21 17 38 29 33 60.6% Evgeni Malkin 36 14 18 32 37 31 50.9% Erik Karlsson 36 6 18 24 38 25 - Kris Letang 36 3 20 23 25 16 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 92 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins rank 15th in the league with 116 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Bruins have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 5-2-3 record.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 30 goals during that span.

Bruins Key Players