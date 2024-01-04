Thursday will feature an NHL outing between the home favorite Boston Bruins (23-7-6, -160 on the moneyline to win) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4, +135 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Penguins vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Penguins vs. Bruins Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Penguins vs. Bruins Betting Trends

In 17 games this season, Boston and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Bruins have gone 18-12 this season when favored on the moneyline.

The Penguins have been made the underdog 13 times this season, and upset their opponent eight times.

Boston is 13-6 when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (68.4% win percentage).

Pittsburgh has played with moneyline odds of +135 or longer two times this season, and lost both.

Penguins Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-2-3 5-5 5-5-0 5.9 3.00 2.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-2-3 3.00 2.70 11 42.3% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 6-4 6-3-1 6.3 3.30 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.30 2.80 9 22.0% Record as ML Favorite 5-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5 Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-1 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

