Penguins vs. Bruins: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (23-7-6, on a four-game winning streak) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4) at TD Garden. The game on Thursday, January 4 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Penguins vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Bruins (-160)
|Penguins (+135)
|6
|Bruins (-1.5)
Penguins Betting Insights
- The Penguins have been listed as an underdog 13 times this season, and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.
- Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +135 or longer twice this season. They lost both games.
- The Penguins have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Pittsburgh has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 21 of 36 games this season.
Penguins vs Bruins Additional Info
Penguins vs. Bruins Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Penguins Total (Rank)
|116 (15th)
|Goals
|108 (23rd)
|92 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|96 (6th)
|30 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|16 (25th)
|19 (6th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (8th)
Penguins Advanced Stats
- The Penguins went 7-2-1 in its last 10 games, including a 6-4-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.
- Six of Pittsburgh's last 10 games have hit the over.
- The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.
- Over their past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 1.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8 goals.
- The Penguins' 108 total goals (three per game) rank 23rd in the league.
- The Penguins have given up 2.7 goals per game, 96 total, the sixth-fewest among league teams.
- Their +12 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.
