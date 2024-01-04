The Boston Bruins (23-7-6, on a four-game winning streak) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (18-14-4) at TD Garden. The game on Thursday, January 4 starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Bruins (-160) Penguins (+135) 6 Bruins (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Penguins Betting Insights

The Penguins have been listed as an underdog 13 times this season, and won eight, or 61.5%, of those games.

Pittsburgh has played as a moneyline underdog of +135 or longer twice this season. They lost both games.

The Penguins have a 42.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in 21 of 36 games this season.

Penguins vs Bruins Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Penguins Total (Rank) 116 (15th) Goals 108 (23rd) 92 (3rd) Goals Allowed 96 (6th) 30 (8th) Power Play Goals 16 (25th) 19 (6th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (8th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Penguins Advanced Stats

The Penguins went 7-2-1 in its last 10 games, including a 6-4-0 ledger versus the spread in that span.

Six of Pittsburgh's last 10 games have hit the over.

The Penguins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Penguins and their opponents are scoring 1.3 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8 goals.

The Penguins' 108 total goals (three per game) rank 23rd in the league.

The Penguins have given up 2.7 goals per game, 96 total, the sixth-fewest among league teams.

Their +12 goal differential ranks 12th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.