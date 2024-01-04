Sportsbooks have listed player props for David Pastrnak, Jake Guentzel and others when the Boston Bruins host the Pittsburgh Penguins at TD Garden on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Penguins vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Penguins vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

1.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Guentzel has scored 17 goals (0.5 per game) and put up 25 assists (0.7 per game), contributing to the Pittsburgh offense with 42 total points (1.2 per game). He averages 3.6 shots per game, shooting 13.2%.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Jan. 2 1 1 2 5 vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 5 vs. Blues Dec. 30 0 2 2 9 at Islanders Dec. 27 2 1 3 3 at Senators Dec. 23 0 0 0 3

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Sidney Crosby is a key piece of the offense for Pittsburgh with 38 total points this season. He has scored 21 goals and added 17 assists in 36 games.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Jan. 2 1 1 2 1 vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Dec. 27 0 0 0 0 at Senators Dec. 23 0 1 1 2

Evgeni Malkin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin is among the top offensive players on the team with 32 total points (14 goals and 18 assists).

Malkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Capitals Jan. 2 0 1 1 6 vs. Islanders Dec. 31 0 0 0 6 vs. Blues Dec. 30 1 1 2 3 at Islanders Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 at Senators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (50 total points), having registered 22 goals and 28 assists.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 2 2 4 vs. Devils Dec. 30 2 1 3 6 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Wild Dec. 23 1 0 1 4

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Brad Marchand has accumulated 33 points (0.9 per game), scoring 13 goals and adding 20 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blue Jackets Jan. 2 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Devils Dec. 30 0 2 2 0 at Sabres Dec. 27 0 2 2 2 at Wild Dec. 23 0 1 1 0

