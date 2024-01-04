The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Boston Bruins is slated for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Reilly Smith score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In six of 36 games this season, Smith has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.

Smith has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.

He has an 11.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have conceded 92 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/2/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:57 Home W 3-1 12/30/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:03 Home W 4-2 12/27/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 18:28 Away W 7-0 12/23/2023 Senators 2 0 2 18:06 Away L 5-4 OT 12/21/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:34 Home W 2-1 SO 12/18/2023 Wild 1 1 0 15:15 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:19 Away L 7-0 12/13/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:57 Away W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 18:05 Home W 4-2

Penguins vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Thursday, January 4, 2024

Thursday, January 4, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

