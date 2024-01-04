Rickard Rakell will be among those in action Thursday when his Pittsburgh Penguins face the Boston Bruins at TD Garden. Does a wager on Rakell interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Rickard Rakell vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Rakell Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, Rakell has averaged 16:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of 0.

Rakell has a goal in three games this season through 24 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 24 games this season, Rakell has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Rakell has an assist in seven of 24 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Rakell has an implied probability of 52.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rakell going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 35.7%.

Rakell Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 92 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team's goal differential (+24) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 24 Games 3 11 Points 1 3 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

